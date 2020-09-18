The remains of a burned-out car were found in Liverpool last night after it had reportedly been firebombed.

Merseyside Police were called to Stanley Road in Kirkdale around 7.30pm after a "disturbance" was reported in the street, two cars were found "suffering from extensive damage".

One had been deliberately set alight and the other had its windows smashed in.

There were no reports of anyone being injured and detectives are working to establish the full circumstances that led to the damage.

Detective Inspector Jennie Beck from Merseyside Police said: "I believe people in the local community would have witnessed this incident and will know the person(s) responsible.

"We’ve received no reports of anyone being injured, however this could have been a different story.

"We cannot tolerate this type of behaviour and I’m sure the local community would agree that those responsible need to be brought to justice.

"Anyone with any information is asked to DM @MerPolCC or call 101. You can also contact @CrimestoppersUK anonymously on 0800 555 111.”