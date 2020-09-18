A woman who sued the police after becoming so drunk officers were forced to change her vomit-soaked clothes rather than leave her to "marinade overnight in her own bodily fluids" has had her case thrown out by a High Court judge.

Cheryl Pile was arrested by Merseyside Police on April 22 2017 for being drunk and disorderly after a taxi driver rang 999 claiming she had started abusing him and "kicking off".

She was described as being "covered in vomit" by officers and taken to a Liverpool police station, where four female officers removed her outer clothes and gave her a clean, dry outfit.

Ms Pile - who later agreed to pay a £60 fine for being drunk and disorderly - brought a claim against the force, arguing they did not have the right to change her and had breached her human rights.

In a ruling published on Friday, Mr Justice Turner dismissed Ms Pile's appeal, which he said had been brought "to establish the liberty of inebriated English subjects to be allowed to lie undisturbed overnight in their own vomit-soaked clothing".

She had emptied the contents of her stomach all over herself and was too insensible with drink to have much idea of either where she was or what she was doing there (at the police station)."Rather than leave the vulnerable claimant to marinade overnight in her own bodily fluids, four female police officers removed her outer clothing and provided her with a clean dry outfit to wear. Mr Justice Turner

Ms Pile also complained that officers breached her right to privacy by placing her in a cell monitored by a CCTV camera, which was rejected by the judge.

He said it was "fortunate" that Ms Pile was being observed as, after she was left alone in the cell, she "lost her balance, fell over and banged her head on the cell floor". She was taken to hospital and treated for her injuries.