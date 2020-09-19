It's the moment football fans have been waiting for, as ten matches allowed a limited number of supporters inside the ground today.

In Blackpool there were 200 people in each stand instead of the normal 4000, making a crowd of 1,000 to watch the match against Swindon

Fans arrived early and had to observe strict social distancing measures, but were thrilled to be back

Preston, Crewe and Morecambe supporters were also allowed into the grounds to watch the game as part of a pilot scheme to try and get crowds back into sports stadiums.