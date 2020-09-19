Several students are isolating at a Manchester Metropolitan University campus following an outbreak of coronavirus.A spokesman for the university said they are 'managing a handful of confirmed cases' in a block of flats at the Birley campus in Hulme.It comes after a big party was held in the courtyard of Birley Halls earlier this week.

We have several confirmed cases of COVID-19 within our student community. Our people are our top priority and we are now working closely with the local health authorities to provide guidance and support to affected students and our wider community and to minimise the risk of the spread of COVID-19 infections. Manchester Metropolitan University Spokesperson

Students in two blocks of flats were initially told to isolate on Friday morning after several people tested positive for Covid-19, a university spokesperson said.The majority of confirmed coronavirus cases are in one flat in the Vine block at the student halls on Bonsall Street.Those with positive tests or who were symptomatic have remained in isolation until they have had tests.