Two teenagers have been arrested after a 14-year-old girl was knocked down and killed in a crash in St Helens.Emergency services were called to Blackbrook Road at about 9.50pm last night to reports of a crash between a car and a pedestrian.A 14-year-old girl was rushed to hospital where she died a short time later.Officers said two men, aged 18 and 19, were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.They remain in custody and police are appealing for any witnesses to the tragedy.