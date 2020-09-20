CCTV cameras installed around Salford schools to stop parents parking illegally

Salford City Council is getting tough on parents who park illegally while dropping their children off at school.

CCTV cameras are being installed outside four schools starting today.

The cameras will move around known danger hotspots and those caught breaking the law will be sent a £70 penalty charge.

Councillor David Lancaster, lead member for environment and community safety, said if drivers park legally, safely and considerately they have nothing to fear from the cameras or enforcement officers.