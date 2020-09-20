Coronavirus outbreak at Jaguar Land Rover in Halewood

A small outbreak of coronavirus has been confirmed at the Jaguar Land Rover plant in Halewood, as eighteen employees have tested positive for covid 19.

The health of our workforce remains our primary concern and a deep clean of the area has been undertaken. We continue to follow all government and NHS advice. Jaguar Land Rover Spokesperson

The outbreak was confirmed by the Merseyside car manufacturer which employs 3,500 people.

Through contact tracing and working in conjunction with Public Health England, we have identified anyone who has been in close contact with those individuals at work and they are also self-isolating. Jaguar Land Rover Spokesperson

The car manufacturer has already brought in safeguarding measures for its staff including reusable masks and visors, hand sanitiser and regular temperature checks.The news comes as Merseyside is about to see stricter lockdown restrictions from Tuesday with further social distancing rules being enforced.