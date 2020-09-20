Manchester's Sign Along With Us choir impressed the judges on Britains Got Talent last night, but now need the public vote to reach the final.

At their first audition they had the judges in tears and David Walliams gave them the golden buzzer.

Last night the Manchester based choir sang and signed True Colours.

What I love about your group and tonight's performance is that it is just so hopeful, it is so full of hope and beautiful children Amanda Holden - Judge

Only a limited number of the choir could perform on the stage under current coronavirus restrictions, but the rest of the group appeared on big screens around the stage.

The choir was set up by Jade Kilduff from Rochdale to communicate with her brother Christian through sign language.

Now the group are hoping the public vote will see them through to the Britain's Got Talent final.