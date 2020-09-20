The Mayor of Greater Manchester has called on the Government to reconvene Cobra as a matter of urgency with places for all of the English regions alongside London, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Andy Burnham welcomed a move by the Government to provide more support for people on low pay to self-isolate and said that it was important to use this moment to build a stronger sense of national unity ahead of a challenging winter. Giving all of the English regions a place on a reconvened Cobra would improve dialogue between local and national government and speed up decision-making.

Figures published by the Times yesterday revealed a North-South divide on access to testing. And, with large parts of the North under local restrictions, Andy Burnham believes the particular needs of Northern communities and business need more focus at a national level.