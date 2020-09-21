'Bubbly girl' killed in road crash wanted to be a midwife

A teenager killed in a road crash was "a bubbly girl who loved to be around friends and family", said her mother.

Courtney Ellis, 14, from Haydock, died after she was struck by a vehicle in Blackbrook Road, St Helens, at about 9.50pm on Saturday.

Two men, aged 18 and 19, arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving have been released under investigation, said Merseyside Police.

Courtney was a bubbly girl who loved to be around friends and family. She was so loveable and protective of her peers. Courtney's mother Angela

Courtney with her family. Credit: Merseyside Police

Her mother added: "Courtney wanted to be a midwife and was ready to start knuckling down in school to achieve good grades as she realised it was what she needed to do to be able to go on to further things once leaving school.

"She had so much potential.

"All her family are devastated and can't believe that she has been taken away from us.

"I, her mum, gave birth to her not knowing she would only have 14 years' worth of a life and I wish that I could of done more and gave more so that she could of fulfilled so much more before she passed."

Inquiries are continuing and police have appealed for anyone who witnessed the collision, or has CCTV or dashcam footage, to come forward.