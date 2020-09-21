Liverpool school forced to close as 31 staff members self-isolate

A Liverpool school has closed until October 5 after 31 staff members were forced to self-isolate.Redbridge High School in Fazakerley took the decision to close its doors on Friday, September 18, due to staff shortages caused by coronavirus.The school was struck by four positive cases of the virus among staff and their contacts and a total of 31 staff members are now self-isolating.The school which caters for children with a range of special educational needs, is in the process of contacting parents to inform them of the closure.

A message on the school's website said the decision was taken to prevent the further spread of infection and to protect vulnerable pupils.In a statement on the website Headteacher Paul Cronin said: “On Friday we had to ask three class groups and their staff to self-isolate following two positive tests for COVID in staff."Over the weekend we have had confirmation of a further two positive tests for staff within those class groups."As we are required to do, we have contact traced all four members of staff to identify whom they had close contact with in terms of other adults in school."Following a virtual meeting this morning to assess the impact of the recent positive tests on school we have taken the decision to close the entire school to pupils and ask staff not isolating to work from home until Monday 5th October."

31 staff members have been forced to self-isolate. Credit: PA

The statement goes on to say that a total of 31 staff members are self-isolating and that there may be further symptomatic staff who will need to get tested and isolate.

"It is with great regret that we have taken this decision but have assessed that we are left with no other choice," Paul Cronin said.

Our current risk assessment as per the guidance given to schools such as ours describes the organisation of the school to reduce contacts; in class bubbles, base bubbles and the school as a bubble. Clearly the school bubble has been compromised and hence the need to close for this period of isolation. We realise this will be a difficult time and we do not take this decision lightly. Paul Cronin, Headteacher

The school says the safety of pupils and staff is paramount and that they will be providing remote learning while the site is closed.