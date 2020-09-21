The second week of 'pen portraits' at the Manchester Arena Inquiry has begun with tributes being paid to Nell Jones, Michelle Kiss and Elaine McIver.

Nell Jones, who was just 14 when she died, was the first to be remembered today at Manchester Magistrates Court.

Her brother Sam led the tributes to her from her family, friends and teachers, saying "she lit up our days with her youthful energy and her passion for life".

Michelle Kiss, 45, from Whalley in Lancashire, was then remembered by her husband, parents, sister and friends.

Michelle had been collecting her daughter, who was not injured in the attack, from the Ariana Grande concert when she was killed.

Her husband, Tony, said that she loved and embraced life and wanted to make every day count.

Elaine McIver, 43, was the final person to be remembered at the inquiry today.

Her sister told the hearing that Elaine was a private person who wouldn't like to have been remembered as a victim.

The inquiry was adjourned until tomorrow morning.

Nell Jones

Nell Jones, 14, from Holmes Chapel treated every day as an "adventure". Credit: Family Photo

Nell was from Holmes Chapel in Cheshire and was 14 when she was killed leaving the Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena in May 2017.

She was described as being a kind and thoughtful person who enjoyed dancing, musical theatre and someone who would "protect her friends to the hilt".

She was also a member of the Knutsford Young Farmers and her family said that she loved to be around people and part of a group.

Sam Jones, Nell's brother, said: "As a family, we miss her so much. She lit up our days with her youthful energy and her passion for life. Every day was an adventure for Nell and we were all carried along with her."

Michelle Kiss

Michelle Kiss, 45, from Whalley, was said to be a "devoted mother" who loved her children beyond measure. Credit: Family Photo

Michelle was described as being someone with a "beautiful smile that made her face light up" and as a devoted mother who "loved her children beyond measure".

Her husband's statement spoke of how Michelle went to Manchester Arena many times with their children and how sad it was that a place that brought so much joy to their family was the place that took it all away.

Her parents said in a statement: "On the night of the 22 May 2017 when we were told of the cowardly and evil act and that our precious and beautiful daughter had been taken from us our lives changed, our world fell apart."

Her husband also thanked the people of Manchester for restoring his faith in humanity by the way they came together following the attack.

Elaine McIver

Elaine McIver, 43, from Cheshire, was a detective constable with Cheshire Police. Credit: Family Photo

Elaine, who was 43 when she died, was a Cheshire Police officer but was off-duty when she was killed in the bombing.

Her sister Lynda told the inquiry that Elaine was a "very private person" and that her family, including parents Frank and Patricia, had initially chosen not to put a pen portrait together.

However, they changed their minds and decided to remember her with a short video presentation of photographs from Elaine's life set to the Coldplay song 'Clocks'.

Lynda told the hearing that her sister "embraced life" and was "gusto and gung-ho" and would hate to be remembered as a victim.

