The Lowry in Salford has signed a deal with the Ministry of Justice (MOJ) to become a temporary ‘Nightingale Court’.

The deal, which begins on Monday 28 September, will provide a "much needed source of income" for the art gallery and theatre while social distancing measures make theatre performances economically challenging.

It will also help the Government alleviate the pressure on courts and tribunals resulting from the pandemic – with judges based at The Lowry hearing civil, family and tribunal work as well as criminal cases.

The Lowry is the first arts centre in the country to have secured a contract as a temporary Nightingale Court and the income is set to help ensure the organisation’s survival and help safeguard hundreds of jobs.

Like arts venues up and down the country, we simply cannot operate our building as normal in the current climate. And with no regular source of income since March, this partnership provides vital funds to enable us to relaunch our programme. Julia Fawcett OBE, chief executive of The Lowry

The Lowry Theatre at Salford Quays. Credit: Press Association

The MOJ partnership will also support the venue’s plans for Christmas – with performances of the hit musical SIX and family favourite The Gruffalo set to go ahead in the venue’s Lyric Theatre, which does not form part of the court programme.

The galleries will also re-open at weekends from 1 November, when the court will not be sitting.