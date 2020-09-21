Elaine McIver has been remembered by her family in her 'pen portrait' at the Manchester Arena Inquiry.

Elaine, who was 43 when she died, was a Cheshire Police officer but was off-duty when she was killed in the bombing.

Her sister Lynda told the inquiry that Elaine was a "very private person" and that her family, including parents Frank and Patricia, had initially chosen not to put a pen portrait together.

However, they changed their minds and decided to remember her with a short video presentation of photographs from Elaine's life set to the Coldplay song 'Clocks'.

Lynda told the hearing that her sister "embraced life" and was "gusto and gung-ho" and would hate to be remembered as a victim.

Some of the photographs shown to the inquiry

Introducing the portrait, Lynda said: "She was very much loved and very much a massive pivotal part of our family.

"So how do you begin to talk about someone who was such a big part of your life? Well, the thing is you don't, you just can't say in a short period of time what somebody meant to you and how much they meant to you, and how much she loved us and how much we loved her so much.

"So instead the old saying goes 'a picture says a thousand words' and I hope this little presentation of photographs from our family album will give just a little bit of a taste of the character that Elaine was, the attitude she had and her lust for life, and the way she was a cheeky little girl from the minute she was born."

Ms McIver, a detective constable with Cheshire Police, was waiting in the foyer of the arena with her partner to collect his young daughter and her friend.

Another portrait will be heard in Elaine's memory tomorrow afternoon.

All of the portraits heard by the inquiry so far can be read here.