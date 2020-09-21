New, tighter coronavirus restrictions will come into force from midnight tonight in Merseyside, Warrington, Halton and Lancashire, with the exception on Blackpool.

What are the new restrictions?

Residents must not socialise with other people outside of their own households or support bubble in private homes and gardens.

Hospitality for food and drink will be restricted to table service only.

Late night operating hours will be restricted, with leisure and entertainment venues including restaurants, pubs, and cinemas, required to close between 10pm to 5am.

What is the advice from the government?

According to the government, residents is these areas are also advised to adhere to the following guidance to further reduce rates of infection:

Only to use public transport for essential purposes, such as travelling to school or work.

Avoid attending amateur and semi-professional sporting events as spectators.

These restrictions do not apply to Bolton or Greater Manchester where separate restrictions are already in place.

Chris Whitty and Patrick Vallance will say that Britain stands at a "critical point in the pandemic".

England's Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty will give a televised briefing on Monday morning, where he is expected to lay the ground for tough new controls in an urgent attempt to halt the surge in infections.

The UK is currently in a precarious position, with almost 4,000 new coronavirus cases confirmed on Sunday.

Boris Johnson warned on Friday that the UK is "now seeing a second wave coming in" and that it was "inevitable" coronavirus would hit the country again.