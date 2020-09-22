Father of youngest arena attack victim tells inquiry 'enough is enough'

The father of the youngest victim of the Manchester Arena bombing has told the public inquiry that lessons "should have been already been learnt and in place" after the 7/7 and 9/11 terror attacks.

Andrew Roussos said the life of his eight-year-old daughter, Saffie-Rose, was "not a practice exercise" for the security services and emergency services as he told inquiry chairman Sir John Saunders: "Enough is enough, sir."

He spoke out after family and friends delivered emotional tributes to the youngster, described as a "born entertainer" who captured the hearts of strangers and which culminated with her anguished mother, Lisa, telling of the moment she woke from a coma to be told Saffie had died in the explosion in May 2017.

Mrs Roussos had accompanied her daughter to the Arena to watch Saffie's idol, Ariane Grande, perform, a Christmas gift from her parents.

Andrew Roussos Credit: ITV News

Shortly after tearfully hearing his wife speak of how she pleaded with him to let her die too when she learned of the tragic outcome, Mr Roussos stood up at Manchester Magistrates' Court and said: