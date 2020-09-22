Father of youngest arena attack victim tells inquiry 'enough is enough'
The father of the youngest victim of the Manchester Arena bombing has told the public inquiry that lessons "should have been already been learnt and in place" after the 7/7 and 9/11 terror attacks.
Andrew Roussos said the life of his eight-year-old daughter, Saffie-Rose, was "not a practice exercise" for the security services and emergency services as he told inquiry chairman Sir John Saunders: "Enough is enough, sir."
He spoke out after family and friends delivered emotional tributes to the youngster, described as a "born entertainer" who captured the hearts of strangers and which culminated with her anguished mother, Lisa, telling of the moment she woke from a coma to be told Saffie had died in the explosion in May 2017.
Mrs Roussos had accompanied her daughter to the Arena to watch Saffie's idol, Ariane Grande, perform, a Christmas gift from her parents.
Shortly after tearfully hearing his wife speak of how she pleaded with him to let her die too when she learned of the tragic outcome, Mr Roussos stood up at Manchester Magistrates' Court and said:
What we are all going through, the failures we are all listening to and the excuses we will all sit through, needs to stop. Enough is enough, sir. At present in 2020, if we are still learning lessons then nothing will ever change. The biggest lesson and wake-up call should have come from 7/7 and 9/11. Saffie's life is not a practice exercise for the security services or the emergency services.