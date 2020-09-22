Olivia Campbell-Hardy has been remembered by her family in the latest pen portrait to be heard by the Manchester Arena Inquiry.

Olivia, was 15 when she died and from Bury, she was a pupil at Tottington High School and loved music.

Her mother, Charlotte Hodgson, said that Olivia - known as Ollie - had dreamed of becoming a singer on the West End and "had so much to give".

She said her daughter "put 100% into everything she did but she always did it with a smile on her face".

A video of Olivia singing 'There you'll be' by Faith Hill was shown at the end of her portrait.

Charlotte Hodgson speaks of her daughter's sense of humour

She said in her commemorative statement: "Ollie didn't walk into a room, she made an entrance. The door would fling open, she would stand at the doorway and she would shout 'Bonjour!'.

"One thing Ollie was serious about was her music and singing. That was her life. If anyone had taken that away from her, her life would have been over.

"Music or make-up or her bed. Those were her favourite things."

Mrs Hodgson said that Olivia made an impact on everyone she met and had told her mum she was going to be famous one day.

She added: "Since Ollie's gone the laughter has left. I tell a story and expect to hear her laugh but there is just silence. I am never going to hear her laugh again."

She also explained that Olivia had hated odd numbers - stating that if the TV was on volume 11 she would put it on 10.

She said that she was designated as body number five following her death, saying whoever gave her that number will be being haunted now.

"Olivia is not a number. To the world she is one of the 22 angels. Not to me, she is Ollie.

"She will never just be a number."

The Chairman to the inquiry, Sir John Saunders, said that he was grateful that Mrs Hodgson had helped him to get to know her daughter and that none of the victims will be "simply numbers to us".

Another portrait dedicated to Olivia will be heard tomorrow morning.

All of the pen portraits heard by the inquiry so far can be read here.