Wendy Fawell has been remembered by her family in the latest 'pen portrait' to be heard at the Manchester Arena Inquiry.

Wendy, who was 50 when she died and from Otley in West Yorkshire, was at the Ariana Grande concert with her friend and their children.

She was described as being the "life and soul of the party" who loved to have people around her.

She was a manager at a before and after school club - with her mum, Julia - saying that she loved the job and the children that she cared for.

A video montage of photographs of Wendy was shown in court set to 'I Miss You' by Elvis Presley, who was one of Wendy's favourite artists.

Statements prepared by her family and her mother were read to the inquiry by the family's legal team.

Wendy's family remember her, statement read by family's legal representative

Wendy's family said that she wanted to care for everybody and she was a true "sun worshipper" who liked to be outside.

A statement prepared by her husband and children said: "She had so much to live for and she gave so much of herself, she was the one who could be relied on.

"How can anyone put into words the devastation of losing a loving daughter, mother and friend in such tragic insane circumstances? The loss is indescribable, we have never felt such grief."

They added that every day little things bring home the fact the Wendy is no longer with them.

The inquiry also heard how Wendy's father, Michael, passed away just 11 months after she was killed, with her family saying he "never got over" Wendy's death.

Wendy's mother remembers her, statement read by family's legal representative

Wendy's mum's tribute spoke of her memories of Wendy from throughout her life, including how she became an Elvis fan as a young girl after watching one of his films.

"Wendy will be missed by so many people. The days after we lost her my house was filled with flowers and cards," her statement said.

"The day I lost her, a part of me died with her too. I put on my make-up, braved a smile and faced the world, but it's a different world now without Wendy.

"It was a double heartache for me when 11 months later I lost Michael (Wendy's father). I like to think he's with her now, doing what he always did, looking after her. Lots of love, Mum."

Sir John Saunders, chairman to the inquiry, thanked the family for their tribute and for speaking of the gap in their life caused by her loss.

Read all of the portraits heard by the inquiry so far here.