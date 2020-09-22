Man charged in connection with murder of man in Liverpool

A man has been charged in connection with the murder of a man from Liverpool.

An investigation was launched by Merseyside Police after the death of 39-year-old Paul Morgan from Toxteth on Saturday 19 September.

Officers were sent to the scene on Prince William Street in Dingle after reports Mr Morgan was stabbed in the chest.He was rushed to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The scene on Prince William Street. Credit: Liverpool Echo

Officers have charged 21-year-old Joshua Morgan, of Prince William Street, with murder and possession of a knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public space.He was remanded in custody to appear at South Sefton Magistrates Court today (Tuesday 22 September).

An investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Merseyside Police or 101 quoting reference 20000568640. Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111.