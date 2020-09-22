Video report by Amy Welch

The penultimate day of 'pen portraits' at the Manchester Arena Inquiry has concluded with four more commemorative statements being heard in court.

Wendy Fawell, Elaine McIver, Olivia Campbell-Hardy and the youngest victim Saffie-Rose Roussos were remembered by their loved ones at Manchester Magistrates Court.

Saffie was only eight-years-old when she was killed and her mum, Lisa, said: "To say our lives are truly devastated would be an understatement."

She was also remembered by her dad, sister, cousins, friends and former teachers.

Her dad, Andrew, said at the end of the pen portrait that "enough is enough" - saying that lessons should have already been learnt from previous terror attacks and that his daughter's life was "not a practice exercise".

Wendy Fawell, who was from West Yorkshire, was said to be the "life and soul of the party".

She was a manager at a before and after school club - with her mum, Julia - saying that she loved the job and the children that she cared for.

Elaine McIver's pen portrait was added to by her partner Paul Price, who said that he and Elaine couldn't have been happier.

Olivia Campbell-Hardy was remembered by her mum, Charlotte, who said that her daughter loved music and dreamed of being a singer on the West End.

Saffie-Rose Roussos

Saffie-Rose Roussos was 8 when she died, she was described as being energetic and a keen gymnast. Credit: Family Photo

Saffie, who was only 8-years-old when she died, was described as being an energetic little girl who loved gymnastics, dancing and being around people.

Her father, Andrew, said that she was a "free spirit" who had so much charisma and confidence, whilst her mother, Lisa, said that she had a "magnetic personality" that drew people towards her.

Lisa Roussos paid tribute to her "clever, imaginative, bright and beautiful" little girl in an emotional video message.

She said: "To say our lives are truly devastated would be an understatement. Saffie completed our family and was a huge part of it - the lead role you might say, always taking centre stage with her huge smile."

Wendy Fawell

Wendy Fawell, 50, from West Yorkshire, was a manager at an after school club. Credit: Family Photo

Wendy, who was 50 when she died and from Otley in West Yorkshire, was at the Ariana Grande concert with her friend and their children.

She was described as being the "life and soul of the party" who loved to have people around her.

A statement prepared by her husband and children said: "She had so much to live for and she gave so much of herself, she was the one who could be relied on.

"How can anyone put into words the devastation of losing a loving daughter, mother and friend in such tragic insane circumstances? The loss is indescribable, we have never felt such grief."

Olivia Campbell-Hardy

Olivia Campbell-Hardy, was 15 and from Bury, she loved music, make-up and her bed. Credit: Family Photo

Olivia, was 15 when she died and from Bury, she was a pupil at Tottington High School and loved music.

Her mother, Charlotte Hodgson, said that Olivia - known as Ollie - had dreamed of becoming a singer on the West End and "had so much to give".

She said her daughter "put 100% into everything she did but she always did it with a smile on her face".

She said in her commemorative statement: "Ollie didn't walk into a room, she made an entrance. The door would fling open, she would stand at the doorway and she would shout 'Bonjour!'.

Elaine McIver

Elaine McIver, was a Cheshire Police Officer and was 43 when she died. Credit: Family Photo

Elaine's partner, Paul Price, who was seriously injured in the bombing, added to the portrait already told by Elaine's family this afternoon.

He said that he and Elaine had so much in common and that they "couldn't have been happier".

He said that Elaine had a "warm and friendly personality" and that they had just had an offer accepted on their dream home together when she was killed.

He said: "My whole world has been turned upside down. Elaine and I had both just found each other - the love of our lives after years of heartache and being alone and now we had our whole future to look forward to."

