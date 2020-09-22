A record number of people attended the annual Isle of Man Food and Drink Festival over the weekend after the Manx government decided it would go ahead.

Over 16,000 attended the event, doubling on last years figures, and topping the 10,000 people who attended in 2018 for the 10th anniversary.

The Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture (DEFA) decided to proceed with the festival after social distancing measures were removed on the island in June.

Residents of the Island had the opportunity to meet more than 60 local producers, celebrating all the local Manx produce made on-island.

It was one of the first festivals in the British Isles to go ahead during the coronavirus pandemic.