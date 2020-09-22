Sale Sharks win Premiership Rugby Cup after victory over Harlequins

After a 14-year wait, Sale Sharks fought off Harlequins to win the Premiership Rugby Cup last night.

Faf de Klerk's late try sealed Sale Sharks a 27-19 victory over Harlequins in the rearranged cup final.

Scrum-half De Klerk, a World Cup winner for South Africa last year, darted over for the game's decisive try three minutes from the end at the AJ Bell Stadium in Salford as Sale clinched their first trophy since 2006.

Sharks' last trophy triumph came 14 years ago when they won the Premiership title, while Quins, were denied their first silverware since their Anglo-Welsh Cup success in 2013.

Sale Sharks' Jono Ross lifts the trophy as he celebrates with his teammates after winning the Gallagher Premiership Cup Final. Credit: PA

Quins led 16-10 at half-time, fighting back from 10-0 down through James Chisholm's converted try and three penalties from fly-half Marcus Smith.

Curtis Langdon's converted touchdown and Du Preez's penalty had given Sale a head start, but Smith's 50th-minute penalty put Quins 19-10 ahead.

Sale back row Dan du Preez's 66th-minute touchdown and brother Rob's conversion hauled their side to within two points of their opponents.

Rob du Preez's 75th-minute penalty edged Sale ahead and De Klerk's late effort, which Rob du Preez converted, put the result beyond doubt.