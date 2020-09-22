Three people in hospital after air rifle shooting in Liverpool

Three people have been taken to hospital after being shot with an air rifle in a street in Liverpool.

We can confirm officers are in attendance in Anfield today following reports three people were struck with air pellets. Officers were called at 9am to Goldie Street, at its junction with Sleepers Hill, to a report a 36-year-old man, a 25-year-old woman and a 34-year-old woman had sustained leg injuries after being struck with pellets believed to have been shot with an air weapon. Merseyside Police statement

All three have been taken to hospital.

Police said officers are in the area conducting enquires to establish the full circumstances and locate the person responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Merseyside Police social media desk via Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’.

You can also call 101 quoting incident reference 20000573977 or 20000574032, or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or via their online form at: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information.