The Chairman to the Manchester Arena Inquiry has thanked the families of the victims of the attack for sharing their "intensely personal" memories.

Sir John Saunders, said that the evidence heard in the commemorative statements had been "deeply affecting" and "emotionally-draining" to listen to, but thanked the families for their key role in telling him, and the public, how the deaths had affected them.

For the last two weeks, the inquiry has heard from the loved ones of each victim as they painted a picture of the person they had lost in the bombing.

The 22 victims of the Manchester Arena attack. Credit: Family Photos

Sir John said: "What have we and the inquiry taken from the pen portraits? It has made clear, I hope, that the deceased and their families are at the heart of this inquiry.

"In the course of the last 2 weeks, we have learned about the lives and personalities of those who died. They are not a number, each of them is not just one of the 22 who died: each was an individual, each was unique, each loss of life is a separate tragedy."

He added: "It is important that the public and I know of the effect on those families and friends of the deaths when they happened, the effect now and how they see their futures.

"As I acknowledge the loss of life and the impact on the loved ones of those who died, I would also like to make it clear that I’m well aware that in addition to those who died in this senseless attack, many, many people have had their lives permanently changed by theinjuries they suffered.

"We have not heard from them yet, but we will hear from many survivors in the course of the oral evidence hearings. Their experiences that night will certainly not be ignored by the inquiry."

Mr Saunders said that it was important to hear the extent of the suffering felt by the families of the vitims because it serves to demonstrate why it is so important recommendations made by the inquiry to prevent further attacks are necessary.

He also thanked the various support networks that are in place for the families, such as the Manchester Resilience Hub, the Coroner’s Court Support Service and Cruise Bereavement Care.

He concluded this chapter of the inquiry by saying: "My lasting thoughts are one of a huge responsibility resting on me, on the inquiry team, and all of those contributing to this inquiry to try and find answers for the families and the survivors and provide what they most want, which is recommendations which will make it less likely that similar events will happen in the future with all the terrifying and terrible suffering that that brings."