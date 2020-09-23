Manchester Arena Inquiry: Pen portraits of victims come to an end

The Manchester Arena Inquiry has heard the last of the commemorative statements from the loved ones of 22 victims of the attack.

The 'pen portraits' of Olivia Campbell-Hardy, Jane Tweddle and Alison Howe were the last to be heard at Manchester Magistrates Court.

The Chairman to the inquiry, Sir John Saunders, said that the evidence had been "deeply affecting" and "emotionally-draining" to listen to, but thanked the families for their key role in telling him, and the public, how the deaths had affected them.

Olivia Campbell-Hardy's father, Andrew, added to the tributes paid to her yesterday by her mum.

He said that from the moment she woke up to the moment she went to bed she was "full-on".

Jane Tweddle's daughters remembered their "warrior mum" who they described as "familiar, friendly and full of life".

They said: "Your outlook on life was so inpiring, anyone lucky enough to spend even five minutes in your presence was forever changed, always for the better."

Alison Howe was remembered by her family and best friend, who said that she was "fantastic inside and out".

A poem written by one of Alison's step-sons was read out in Manchester Magistrates Court.

Olivia Campbell-Hardy

Olivia Campbell-Hardy, was 15 and from Bury, she loved music, make-up and her bed. Credit: Family Photo

Olivia's father's statement spoke of how she would often sing at family gatherings, which made him very proud.

He also said how Olivia had been a fan of Ariana Grande and was extremely excited to go to the concert with her friend.

"Her death has left us all devastated and we have found it very hard to deal with life without her in it," he said.

Olivia was also remembered by her grandparents, Steve and Sharon Goodman.

Jane Tweddle

Jane Tweddle, 51, lived in Blackpool and had three daughters. Credit: Family Photo

Jane was 51 when she was killed in the bombing and worked as a receptionist at a secondary school in Blackpool.

Her three daughters: Isabelle, Harriet and Lily all paid tribute to their "warrior mum" saying that she taught them to be kind and to stick together.

She was described as being "familiar, friendly and full of life" and her daughters said that she was "made for her job" and was always there to listen to the problems of the children.

"There's nothing in this world we wouldn't give to hear your voice, see your smile or hold your hand for just one more minute," her daughters said.

Alison Howe

Alison Howe, was 45 and from Oldham, she had six children and worked as a nurse. Credit: Family Photo

Alison, who was 45 when she died and from Royton, Oldham, was at the arena with her friend Lisa Lees to collect their daughters - they were both killed in the bombing.

Alison was described by her family and best friend Tracy Green as a talented musician who "adored" her family, she was working as a nurse when she died.

Her husband Steve said: "It's absolutely destroyed what we had in a mother and a wife, I don't think we're ever going to get over this properly."

Her mum, Sue, said that they would always be laughing and that you could never be sad or feel depressed when Alison was with you.

