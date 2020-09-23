A murder investigation has been launched after a man was stabbed in a "particularly violent incident" in Wythenshawe.

Greater Manchester Police said the victim was attacked close to a busy junction with Southmoor Road, which has a number of businesses and homes nearby.

The ambulance service, which had been called out to reports of a stabbing on Royal Oak Road, contacted police on Tuesday at about 5.10pm.

The man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later. His next of kin has been informed.

The victim's family have been informed. Credit: MEN Syndication

Detective chief inspector Stuart Wilkinson, of GMP's major incident team, said: "This was a particularly violent incident and the consequence is that a man has sadly lost his life.

"Our thoughts are with his loved ones as specially trained colleagues support them."

We are appealing for information - this incident happened near the busy junction with Southmoor Road, where there are a number of businesses as well as homes so it is highly likely that members of the public who were leaving work, commuting or arriving home saw or heard something of significance. Residents will see dedicated investigators and patrols in the area for the coming days at least. DCI Stuart Wilkinson, GMP

DCI Wilkinson said: "I hope this reassures members of the public but anyone who is worried should speak directly with those officers."

Can you help?