'Our warrior mum': Jane Tweddle remembered at Manchester Arena Inquiry

Jane Tweddle has been remembered by her family on the final day of pen portraits at the Manchester Arena Inquiry.

Jane was 51 when she was killed in the bombing and worked as a receptionist at a secondary school in Blackpool.

Her three daughters: Isabelle, Harriet and Lily all paid tribute to their "warrior mum" saying that she taught them to be kind and to stick together.

She was described as being "familiar, friendly and full of life" and her daughters said that she was "made for her job" and was always there to listen to the problems of the children.

Jane's mum and brother also had commemorative statements read at the inquiry, with all the family's statements being read by their legal representative.

Jane Tweddle's daughters pay tribute to her, statement read by family's legal representative

Jane's daughters said that she never failed to make them smile and would pull out every trick in the book to do so.

They said: "Your outlook on life was so inpiring, anyone lucky enough to spend even five minutes in your presence was forever changed, always for the better."

"There's nothing in this world we wouldn't give to hear your voice, see your smile or hold your hand for just one more minute," they added.

"You were taken too fast mum, but you were so loved and now you rest high peacefull.

"We love you endlessly, now we all have an angel to call by name."

Jane's daughters said that she had a "special and comical" relationship with her mother, who also paid tribute to her.

Margaret Tweddle's statement said: "There is not a day goes by that I don't miss her smile, her laughter and her love of life; all the good times we had and the many more we thought we would have.

"What happened that night in Manchester was evil and we will not let evil win - Jane would not want that."

Jane's brother Paul also remembered her in the pen portrait saying that her "strength, love and laughter will live on".

A poem written by one of Jane's friends, read by family's legal representative

A poem written by one of Jane's friends was also read out in court, with Jane's daughters saying that she was a "true friend" who would do anything for them.

They said in their statement that the poem sums up how "truly wonderful" a friend Jane was.

The portrait was concluded with a video montage of photographs of Jane played set to the song 'Tenneriffe Sea' by Ed Sheerhan.

The chairman to the inquiry, Sir John Saunders, thanked Jane's family for their commemorative statements and said that he was sure she would live on in their minds.

