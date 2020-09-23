Parents walk in memory of Gracie to fundraise for Manchester Children's Hospital

A couple from Salford have started a 120 mile walk in memory of their 6-year-old daughter, Gracie, who died from cancer.

Caroline Hart and John Jones will be walking from Worsley in Salford to Filey in Yorkshire.

Money raised will go to refurbishing the children's play areas at Manchester Children's hospital, where Gracie was treated.

The family have bought a house in Filey, which they will loan to the families of children receiving care at the hospital's cancer ward for respite, rest and relaxation.

If you would like to donate click here: The Road to Ace Grace Place