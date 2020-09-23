'She was loving and kind': Alison Howe remembered at Manchester Arena Inquiry

Alison Howe has been the final person to be remembered in a commemorative statement at the Manchester Arena Inquiry.

Alison, who was 45 when she died and from Royton, Oldham, was at the arena with her friend Lisa Lees to collect their daughters - they were both killed in the bombing.

Alison was described by her family and best friend Tracy Green as a talented musician who "adored" her family, she was working as a nurse when she died.

Tracy read statements in court on behalf of Alison's mother Sue and Alison's six children, as well as a statement from herself before a video from Alison's husband Steve was played.

Steve Howe said that his wife was "fantastic inside and out".

Steve Howe remembers his wife

Steve Howe said that Alison took on his four sons when they first met and gelled them all together as a family unit.

"Alison became all the kid's mums and couldn't have done a better job to be honest," he said.

Alison and Steve had two daughters of their own and Steve said that she looked after all six of his children "fantastically well".

He added: "You'll never believe the impact it's had on our family and the children, as the other families.

"It's absolutely destroyed what we had in a mother and a wife, I don't think we're ever going to get over this properly."

"If anyone could of think of a person who needs a bigger tribute it would be Alison - I'm just finding it really difficult to put into words."

Alison Howe's mother pays tribute to her, read by Tracy Green

Alison's mum, Sue, said in a statement that she would spend every Friday evening with her daughter as they lived on the same street.

She said that they would always be laughing and that you could never be sad or feel depressed when Alison was with you.

Her statement said: "The gaping hole that has been left is unbelievable, we don't live anymore we just exist."

Alison's step-son Harry had a poem read out to the inquiry, which was written on behalf of all of his siblings.

A poem written in Alison's memory by her children, read by Tracy Green

Alison's best friend, Tracy Green, spoke in court saying that life with Alison had been a "rollercoaster of fun and laughter" who she misses dearly.

She had been friends with her since they were five the inquiry heard.

She said: "Everybody thinks that they're best friend is perfect but mine really was, her beauty came from within.

"All her work colleagues loved her, she was always up to something mischievous and she brightened up their day and she loved her role there.

"I honestly don't know of anybody who didn't like her, she was such a special person."

The chairman to the inquiry, Sir John Saunders, thanked the family for their tribute and said that Alison was "obviously very important to the family."

All of the portraits heard at the inquiry can be read here.