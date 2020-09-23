Woman arrested on suspicion of murder after house fire in Stockport

A 64-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man's body was found following a house fire.

Emergency services were called to the fire on Windermere Road in Heaviley, Stockport, at about 9pm on Tuesday, a Greater Manchester Police spokesman said.

The force said the body of a man was found inside the property and a woman, aged 64, was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Detective Chief Inspector Gina Brennand said:

Very sadly, we can confirm that last night's fire has led to the death of a man. "Specialist officers are supporting the man's family at this distressing time and our thoughts remain with them. "While we have arrested a woman in connection with this incident, we would continue to appeal to anyone with information to contact officers. Detective Chief Inspector Gina Brennand

Police are treating the fire as an isolated incident.

Anyone with information can contact police on 0161 856 8692 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.