City of Liverpool to celebrate Black History Month with special festival

Liverpool City Region will celebrate Black History Month with a programme of outdoor and virtual events in October.

Cultural organisations across the city have come together to create a programme which responds to the murder of George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter campaign.

Supported by Culture Liverpool, the Creative Organisations of Liverpool (a network of city arts venues), a number of brand new commissions will promote equality and justice through a range of art forms and will also be a celebration of Liverpool’s black community which is the oldest black community in Europe.

Deputy Mayor and Cabinet Member for culture, tourism and events, Councillor Wendy Simon said: “It’s fantastic to see our cultural sector come together with such a thought-provoking and engaging series of events.

Now more than ever it is so important that we shine a spotlight on the black community and celebrate their outstanding achievements and contribution to society. Deputy Mayor and Cabinet Member for culture, tourism and events, Councillor Wendy Simon

“This varied programme gives us the opportunity to do just that, and against the back drop of the Black Lives Matters protests and the horrific killing of George Floyd, there’s a real resonance around the importance of Black History Month and sends a message we will stand in solidarity with all of our communities facing racial discrimination.”

Madeline Heneghan who represents the Creative Organisations of Liverpool (COoL) and is also a Co-Director of Writing on the Wall, said:

Black History Month 2020 could not be more vital following the global protest that has laid bare enduring structural inequality. Madeline Heneghan, Creative Organisations of Liverpool (COoL) and Co-Director of Writing on the Wall