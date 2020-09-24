The second week of pen portraits at the Manchester Arena Inquiry

The second week of 'pen portraits' at the Manchester Arena Inquiry has drawn to a close with the tributes to the final eight victims being heard at Manchester Magistrates Court.

Nell Jones, Michelle Kiss, Wendy Fawell, Elaine McIver, Jane Tweddle, Olivia Campbell-Hardy, Alsion Howe and Saffie-Rose Roussos were all remembered by their loved ones in emotional tributes.

The Chairman to the inquiry, Sir John Saunders, said that the two weeks of tributes had been "emotionally-draining" to listen to, so it must have been much worse for the families themselves.

He also said that the tributes served as a reminder that the victims and survivors of the attack were "at the heart" of the inquiry.

Some of the families choose to read the portraits themselves, whilst others had legal representatives read their statements.

The portraits gave the families the chance to remember the victims, but also to tell the inquiry of how the loss has affected them.

Twenty-two people were killed when Salman Abedi detonated an explosive device in the City Rooms of Manchester Arena on May 22 2017, as 14,200 people were leaving an Ariana Grande concert.

The public inquiry, looking at the background and emergency response to the attack, is scheduled to run into next spring.

The inquiry will resume on Monday when it will begin to focus on the 'core participants' of the incident.

All of the pen portraits heard at the inquiry can be found here.