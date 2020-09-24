North West charity calls for more education to tackle disability hate crime

Video report by Emma Sweeney

Many people with disabilities lead inclusive lives within their local communities - but others are targetted simply because of who they are.

With the latest figures showing a general rise in the number of disability hate crimes across the North West, the leader of one charity says more grassroots education is needed to help tackle the problem.

Help & Support:

If you have been affected by disability hate crime, the following charities are able to offer help and support: