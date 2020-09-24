People enjoy a final night out in Blackpool before new lockdown rules start

Wet and windy weather marred England's last night out before the Government's latest anti-coronavirus measures come into force.

From tonight, all pubs, bars and restaurants must shut by 10pm - meaning time at the bar will be somewhere around 9pm.

In Blackpool last night, there were queues outside the Albert and the Lion - the Wetherspoon pub on the town's famous promenade.

People outside the Golden Mile Amusements in Blackpool Credit: PA

Elsewhere in the town, drinkers filled up the tables set up by bars in the street despite the gloomy skies.

From Thursday, along with the 10pm closing times, all hospitality venues must be table service only to try to help contain the spread of Covid-19.

