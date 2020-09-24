Police appeal for information on anniversary of Liverpool man's death

Merseyside Police are appealing for information on the anniversary of a Liverpool man's death following an assault with a golf club.

Terence (Terry) Dunn, was attacked on Wapshare Road in the Norris Green area of the city in June 2019 before passing away on September 24 2019.

Police have said that Terry was seriously assaulted by a man at around 3.40pm on June 18, with the suspect running away down a cut-through onto Kilrea Close.

The man has been described as being white, 5ft7in, of slim build with blonde hair; he is said to have been wearing dark clothing with his hood up.

The suspect was challenged by a member of the public, according to police.

Police say that this man may have seen the attacker and urge him to come forward. Credit: Merseyside Police

Three men were arrested on suspicion of murder before being released on conditional bail.Detective Inspector Tracey Martin said that she suspects someone held a grudge against Mr Dunn."If you have heard anything locally about this, we would be keen to hear from you – any information, however small it may seem, could prove crucial for our enquiries," she said. "We are also continuing our search for another man, believed to be in his 70s, who we think may live locally and would have passed the man carrying a golf club (as seen on CCTV) on the day of the assault.“Could this have been you? It is crucial if you know who this witness is, or if this was you, that you speak to us."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Merseyside Police social media desk via Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook Merseyside Police CC, or by calling 101.