Three people have been arrested following an incident in Oldham during which police officers were assaulted.

At around 3.25pm on Wednesday 23 September 2020, police were called to reports of a disturbance on Fircroft Road.

Greater Manchester Police say the officers were "turned upon" when they arrived at the scene to break up the fight.

One officer was stabbed in the arm; another's face was spat on; and two others sustained minor injuries.

Two men, aged 29 and 23, have been arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer. A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of obstructing police officers. They remain in police custody for questioning.

Superintendent Leon Jacobs said:

I am disgusted that people who come to work to fight crime and protect members of the public across Greater Manchester have been treated like this. This is unacceptable behaviour and I would like use this opportunity to remind anyone who considers assaulting a police officer that it is a criminal offence which will be fully investigated by police and, where appropriate, referred to the CPS. Superintendent Leon Jacobs

Can you help?