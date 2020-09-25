Wigan and Stockport are to have local lockdown restrictions that apply to the rest of Greater Manchester re-introduced.

The MP for Wigan, Lisa Nandy, said on Twitter that the Health Secretary had confirmed the change in a call with local leaders this morning, whilst a local councillor for Stockport confirmed the news on Facebook.

The two boroughs had previously been removed from restrictions on meeting with people in homes and private gardens after the infection rate fell in the borough.

However, the case rate in Wigan currently stands at over 106 cases per 100,000, whilst Stockport has 71 cases per 100,000 according to the Greater Manchester Combined Authority.

It has not been said when the restrictions will come into force.

Local lockdown restrictions for Blackpool were announced at the Lancashire Resilience Forum Press Conference, with chair Angie Ridgwell saying the measures will go live tomorrow morning.

It means that Blackpool follows Lancashire in being placed under local lockdown restrictions, having escaped the measures last Friday.

The current restrictions in Greater Manchester and Lancashire are:

You must not host people you do not live with, or who are not in your support bubble, in your private home or garden.

People in Greater Manchester should not visit people you do not live within their private home or garden even if they do not live in Greater Manchester.

You are advised not to have any social contact with anyone outside of your own household in any public venue.

Hospitality venues are restricted to table service only and must close at 10pm.

The latest coronavirus figures for Greater Manchester were released in a press conference held by the combined authority this afternoon.

They showed that cases remained high and were going up in most boroughs, despite tighter restrictions being in place since the end of July.

The Deputy Mayor for Greater Manchester, Bev Hughes, said that they had seen very little change in people's behaviour in recent weeks.

The Deptuy Mayor said in a press conference that 350 house parties were attended to by police last weekend with 27 fixed penalty notices handed out.

Andy Burnham called for more financial support for hospitality venues - in Bolton they have been restricted to take away only. Credit: PA

Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham called for financial support from the Government for areas under extra restrictions.

He told reporters: "These restrictions in our case have been in place for a number of weeks, getting on for seven to eight now, and they are having an impact on people's lives but also on people's jobs and people's businesses.

"There was not any compensatory support for many of those people announced yesterday and I think this is an unacceptable situation."

Mr Burnham also questioned whether the local restrictions were working saying there was confusion amongst the public over the "patchwork" of restrictions.

"Fixing Test and Trace is the answer, not loading more and more restrictions on local authorities," he said.

"With the numbers we have at the moment, it is difficult to argue against measures that will try to seek to bring those numbers under control, and I think it's difficult to argue against a consistent approach across Greater Manchester given the position we are now in, but there is a limit to what any restrictions like this can achieve."