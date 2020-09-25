Covid-19: How far does the government package go to protect North West jobs?
Video report by Elaine Willcox
The government hopes it will help protect jobs, but there's been a very mixed reaction in the north west.
At its heart, ahead of what looks like a tough winter, it is a scheme that will see the government top up the wages of workers who're on reduced hours.
But the hospitality and entertainment industries in our region say they don't have work and the measures simply don't go far enough.
