Nicola Hughes' father pays tribute to police officer killed in Croydon

The father of a Greater Manchester Police officer who was killed by Dale Creggan has paid tribute to a police officer killed in Croydon.

Bryn Hughes, Nicola Hughes' dad, posted a photograph of a union jack on a Facebook page in Nicola's memory with the caption: "No words...just tears".

The 23-year-old murder suspect is in a critical condition in hospital with a self-inflicted gunshot wound following the incident at Croydon custody centre on Friday morning.

Ms Hughes was one of two officers killed in a gun and grenade attack as they investigated a hoax burglary in Tameside in 2012.

Her colleague, PC Fiona Bone was also killed in the attack.

Their murderer, Dale Creggan, was sentenced to whole life imprisonment in 2013.

The Nicola Hughes Memorial Fund, set up by Bryn Hughes, aims to provide learning opportunities and pre-employment skills to children who have suffered the loss of a close family member through murder or manslaughter.