Public donate over £70,000 to Manchester man who had food truck burnt down

A chef who had his food truck burnt down in Manchester has had over £70,000 donated to him by members of the public.

David Olalekan Kamson moved to Manchester four years ago where he began selling food to people on the streets of Moston.

Footage posted on Mr Kamson's Instagram page shows the truck burnt to the ground, he said that he cried for hours after finding it.

Greater Manchester Police have said that they are treating the incident as racially aggravated criminal damage.

Mr Kamson, who is originally from Nigeria, said that his van had been stolen a few weeks ago so he bought a lock for it and parked it in a car park whilst he went away.

More than 6,700 people have donated to a Go Fund Me page set up on behalf of Mr Kamson on Wednesday.

Credit: MEN Media

He bought the food trailer earlier this year so that people could find him more easily and would cook free food for homeless people on Wednesday's.

David says he has been overwhelmed by the support - and believes he may now be able to pay for his own shop.

He said: "Before yesterday, nobody had ever helped me. Someone set up a fundraising page for me and it started with a few pounds, the last time I checked there was over £20,000.

"I had already seen a new trailer but now I think I can buy a shop in Moston and I'll be able to feed the homeless more."