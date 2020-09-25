Salford police crash: Two men killed in collision named

Two men who died after a police chase ended in a crash in Salford yesterday have been named as Tommy Sharp and Paddy Connors.

The men were being followed by the police after their car was seen speeding - the police watchdog is currently investigating the incident.Friends and family flooded social media with pictures of the men, who were both married and had children.A vigil was also held at the scene of the crash in Salford last night.Mr Sharp, a 27-year-old father-of-two, lived with his wife Delilah and young kids in Salford.Loved ones said he was a 'loving and caring dad, husband, brother and uncle' and ''the life of the party'.

The scene of the crash on Wednesday night. Credit: MEN Media

Mr Connors, who was in his 30s, leaves behind a wife and four children. He is understood to have lived in Wigan.Kathleen Connors, Paddy's cousin, said: "It's a very big loss for us all. He was a kind, loving, easy-going person.

"Everyone loved Paddy. Paddy adored his wife and children. I can't believe this has happened."

No arrests have been made and routine referrals have been made to GMP's Professional Standards Branch and the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).IOPC regional director Amanda Rowe said: "My thoughts are with the men’s family and friends after this tragic incident.

"When someone dies following police contact, it is mandatory for forces to make a referral to the IOPC."Our role is to establish the circumstances of the incident. This work is already underway."