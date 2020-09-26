Dad battles to keep daughter’s head above water in dramatic sea rescue

Eight people, including a five-year-old girl, who were chest deep in water after being cut off by the sea have been rescued by RNLI crews on Merseyside.

The dramatic rescue, captured on film, happened off the coast of Wirral, with the child’s father telling West Kirby lifeboat crew he was struggling to keep her head above the rapidly rising water.

Emergency services were alerted by a dog walker, who herself was stranded on Middle Hilbre by the higher than normal incoming tide.

But during her 999 call on Tuesday afternoon she spotted a family of five who were also in trouble along a ridge of nearby rocks.

The lifeboat crew went to the family first with one of the volunteer crew entering the water to look after the grandmother and aunt, while the D class inshore lifeboat went to the aid of the child and her parents.

After collecting all the remaining family members, who were on holiday in the UK from abroad, the lifeboat crew then picked up the woman, her dog and another man and women, who were also stranded.

No one needed hospital treatment although some required attention at the scene for the effects of hypothermia.

Getting cut off by the tide can be a frightening experience. We would remind people to check the tidal information before setting out and to take appropriate clothing. Richard Diamond, West Kirby RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager

If you are planning a visit to the coast, the RNLI offers this safety advice to be beach safe: