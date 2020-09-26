Organiser fined £10k for breaching lockdown regulations after music event

Isla Gladstone Conservatory in Liverpool Credit: Liverpool Echo

Police broke up an outdoor orchestral performance of songs by US rapper and hip hop producer Dr Dre after several hundred concertgoers watched in "close proximity".

The organisers of Friday's event at the 19th century-built Isla Gladstone Conservatory in Liverpool's Stanley Park were fined £10,000 for the Covid-19 breach.

It was billed as "a combination of a traditional orchestra merging with a modern live hip-hop music event" in which 2001, the second album of Dr Dre, who found fame with controversial rap group N.W.A, would be performed.

Organisers No Strings Attached said the ticketed event would be operating under "strict Covid government guidelines" but Merseyside Police stepped in to close it down after receiving a report of concern at about 8.40pm.

The crowd of about 250 people was dispersed and licensing inquiries are under way, said police.

There were people in close proximity which lays bare the organisers' blatant disregard for the serious health implications that this may now have for the most vulnerable people in our communities. Superintendent Chris Gibson

Another £10,000 fine was handed out by Greater Manchester Police to the organiser of a wedding party at a licensed premises in Longsight, Manchester, on Thursday night.

On arrival, police found about 70 people present who initially refused to leave the un-named premises which have been closed by the authorities for at least seven days subject to review.

Superintendent Chris Hill said: "This blatant disregard for public health is totally unacceptable and meant we had no alternative but to issue the maximum penalty for breaching the legislation on large gatherings.

"I hope this sends a clear message to both individuals and licensed premises that there is zero tolerance for the organisation of these kinds of events without permission from local authority, and we will respond in the necessary way to reports of such incidents."