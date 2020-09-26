Police step up patrols to find man who tried to lure two young girls into van

Police have stepped up patrols to find a man who attempted to lure two young girls into his van.

The "incredibly concerning" incidents on separate days took place earlier this week in the Broadford Road area of Bolton, Greater Manchester, police said.

On Wednesday at about 3.20pm, a 10-year-old girl was approached by a man driving a white van in Broadford Road who tried to persuade her to get in the vehicle.

The next day at about 3.30pm a man in a white van attempted the same ploy on a nine-year-old girl in nearby Armadale Road.

Both girls ran away and raised the alarm, said Greater Manchester Police.

The man has been described as Asian, with a bald head and facial hair, who was wearing a high-vis jacket and black trousers.

Detective Sergeant Robert Parker said: "I would like to reassure the community that we are doing everything we can to find this man and have increased patrols in the area whilst we investigate these incidents. If you have any concerns at all please do speak to our officers.

These are two incredibly concerning incidents, and thankfully, in both cases, neither of the children were persuaded to go with this man. Detective Sergeant Robert Parker

"We are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed either of these incidents or seen a man who fits this description driving a white van in the area. If you have seen anything suspicious at all, please do not hesitate to get in touch with police as a matter of urgency."