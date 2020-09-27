Calls for rethink of 10pm Covid Curfew after crowds gather in city centre

Police have thanked revellers for "moving on swiftly" from Liverpool city centre but there are calls for a rethink of the 10pm hospitality curfew.

A video clip of a crowd singing and dancing in the street on Saturday was widely shared on social media and brought condemnation, including from Mayor of Liverpool Joe Anderson, who tweeted: "A picture speaks a thousand words ... the 10pm closure of pubs and restaurants is simply making things worse not better."

But Merseyside Police said the crowd dispersed within minutes as officers monitored the situation.

Superintendent Chris Gibson said: "We are aware of a video circulating of Liverpool city centre, which shows crowds gathering near to Hanover Street at around 10pm.

This was a spontaneous gathering around a local street performer, and dispersed within minutes under the close monitoring of officers and via CCTV. The city centre was virtually empty at around 10.30pm and no serious incidents were reported. Superintendent Chris Gibson

People queuing for bus after 10pm in Liverpool on Saturday night. Credit: Liverpool Echo

He continued: "Although naturally there will be a surge of people leaving premises at 10pm, everyone we spoke to was good-natured and we'd like to thank those people for moving on swiftly.

"Although we understand the frustration with all restrictions in place at the moment, we are facing a serious increase in cases.

"This weekend, we have however issued a number of fixed penalty notices at house parties, businesses and events across Merseyside.

"We will keep engaging and explaining the laws, but when enforcement is necessary, we will do so."