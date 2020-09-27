Model maker recreates his Liverpool childhood stomping ground

A model maker has put lockdown to good use with his incredible recreation of 1970s Liverpool.Gerard Fagan, who now lives in Ormskirk, made a stunning scale model of his childhood stomping ground in the city.The 58-year-old grew up in his namesake, Gerard Gardens, which was a tenement development situated just behind the Walker Art Gallery and World Museum.

Gerard created a model of the Liverpool tenements of his childhood. Credit: Liverpool Echo

The tenements were demolished to make way for a new road around the city centre. Credit: Liverpool Echo.

Gerard made a smaller version of his new model in 2003. The original model proved such a success it is now on display at the Museum of Liverpool.Gerard’s new model encompasses more tenements and streets from the 'Scotty Road' area.The four classic streetscapes it recreates as they looked in the 70s are Hunter Street, Christian Street, Byrom Street and Scotland Road.

Gerard hopes to put his model on display. Credit: Liverpool Echo

Gerard said: “I lived there in the 70s, and they stuck with me that much, growing up as a kid.“In 1976 they had that massively hot summer. You're 14 and the world's your oyster.“And people still think fondly about those communities."The incredibly detailed buildings are made out of balsa wood and cardboard, and the whole model measures 6ft by 4ft, made up of four separate boards.Throughout the lockdown, Gerard spent several hours of an evening and his weekends working on his project which is now complete.Gerard added:

People who have seen it have said things like ‘I'm nearly crying here’ and ‘it takes me right back’. That's the reaction I wanted. I'm glad to have done it but I'm also glad to have finished it. Gerard Fagan