Salford couple take on 120 mile walk in memory of their daughter

A couple from Salford who lost their daughter to cancer have taken on the massive task of walking from their home to the Yorkshire coastline.

Caroline Hart and John Jones said their daughter Grace danced her way through radiotherapy, describing her as a "super sassy diva extraordinaire." Grace was performing with the dance group she founded right up until her final days.

We still believe that she's around and watching us and casting her approval over what we're doing. She'll always be with us and that's really important for us. Caroline Hart

Setting off from their home in Boothstown, Caroline and John began the 120 mile, four day journey to Filey in Yorkshire where they've bought a holiday home they've called Ace Grace Place. It'll offer other families with poorly children some respite and relaxation.

120 Number of miles to Ace Grace Place

30 Miles to walk per day

Grace Jones

The couple took on the challenge to raise money to refurbish and provide toys at The Royal Manchester Children's Hospital playroom where Grace was looked after.

Find out more about Ace Grace Place here.