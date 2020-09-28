Bomb squad and crime scene police attend address in north Manchester

The bomb squad and crime scene investigation officers have been searching a house in north Manchester.

A Royal Logistics Corps Bomb Disposal van was parked on Lightbowne Road in Moston.Witnesses said a police CSI van is also at the scene and officers appear to be looking inside a damaged car parked on the driveway of a property.

The bomb squad and crime scene investigation officers are searching a house in north Manchester Credit: MEN Syndication

The road remains open as normal and the nature of the incident has not yet been confirmed.

Greater Manchester Police have been contacted for comment.One neighbour said:

They were all congregated in the garden, and looked as if they were looking at something on the pathway. I don’t know if they found anything. It’s not something you see every day is it, the bomb squad outside your window? And there have been here a while now. So it is a bit spooky. Neighbour

Another nearby resident said she saw plainclothes officers arrive at a house on the street at around 8:15am.

She said: “They had the flak jackets on and you could tell they were police but they weren’t the usual uniformed patrol ones. They have been in and out since."