The mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham says he believes the proposal to introduce a new tier system could help to simplify and clarify the rules and secure greater public buy-in to them.

But he called for local and regional leaders to be involved in the design of the new system.

In a statement, the Greater Manchester Combined Authority said:

Greater Manchester has been under local restrictions for eight weeks, which is having an impact on the economy, but very little additional support has been provided. Specifically, in Bolton, where pubs and restaurants have been forced to close, many people and businesses are struggling. Greater Manchester Combined Authority

Andy Burnham also called for:

More financial support for areas under greater restrictions

A “local furlough” scheme in areas like Bolton where businesses are forced to close

An urgent review of the emerging evidence about the implementation of the 10pm hospitality curfew which is damaging hospitality but potentially not preventing people mixing without social distancing

Tougher powers for local areas to close businesses not observing the rules as an alternative to blanket restrictions

More resources to support local teams to do door to door contact tracing

He said:

I don’t envy the Government as it tries to find a way through a very difficult situation. But we have arrived at a position where people living in areas under local restrictions are understandably confused about the rules. They are too complex and there has been too much chopping and changing. We urgently need to simplify and clarify them to build greater understanding and buy-in ahead of winter. Andy Burnham

“There is also an increasing sense of unfairness about the way local restrictions are being applied. It cannot be right to close down people’s place of work without providing sufficient support for them or for the businesses affected. The current payments are extremely low and not enough to save businesses from closure. If the North faces a winter of restrictions without support, it is clear that our economy will be levelled down not levelled up.”