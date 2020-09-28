Motorcyclist dies after collision in Rochdale

Police in Manchester are appealing to the public for information after the death of a man involved in a road traffic collision in Manchester last week.

Shortly after 4.15pm on Wednesday 23 September, officers were called to report of a road traffic collision on Rochdale Road involving a van and a motorcycle.

A white and black Honda CBR motorcycle was travelling along the road in the direction of Middleton when it collided with a white Peugeot Expert van near the junction close to Hopwood Hall College.

The rider of the motorcycle – a 31-year-old man from Wythenshawe – was taken to hospital by ambulance in a critical condition, but sadly died on Sunday 27 September despite the best efforts of emergency services.

The driver of the van did not receive any injuries and has been assisting police with their investigation.

No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.

Sergeant Andrew Page, of GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said:

Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man whose injuries have devastatingly proved to be fatal. Our specialist officers are supporting them at this time. I reiterate the importance of anyone with any information or footage of this incident contacting police and helping us to ensure that every possible line of enquiry is explored. Sergeant Andrew Page, of GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit

“If you have any dash cam footage or witnessed the moments before, during or after the collision then please come forward and get in touch.”

Anyone with information should call police on 0161 856 4741 quoting incident number 1886 of 23/09/2020. Details can be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.